Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Petersburg on Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Melville Street.

Police said the victim was male, but his age was not released.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

