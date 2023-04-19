Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond man dies after shooting in Mosby Court

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Richmond man died after suffering gunshot wounds to his legs early Sunday.

Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. Sunday about a man lying on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of Redd Street.

The man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police said Wednesday that the man - Seymour Burton Jr. - died later that day.

“Detectives have determined Burton Jr. was shot at approximately 12:49 a.m. while he was near a business at the corner of Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike,” the Richmond Police Department said in a news release.

There is no word of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an...
Prank may have led to reports of shooter at Henrico school
Northern Henrico Civic Association reacts to Henrico Board of Supervisors approving a...
‘It’s not right’: Henrico association reacts to county approving housing development
The crashed vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera just after...
Police find flipped car after responding to shooting
Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, the suspect in a strangulation and aggravated assault that...
Police looking for man accused of strangling woman in Shockoe Bottom
Matthew, Christopher, and Nicholas all grew up playing travel baseball together.
Friends remember the lives of James River High School students killed in crash

Latest News

Chesapeake Walmart reopens five months after tragic shooting.
Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after deadly mass shooting
Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Teen turns himself in after deadly shooting in Museum District
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale
Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an...
Prank may have led to reports of shooter at Henrico school