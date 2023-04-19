Richmond man dies after shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Richmond man died after suffering gunshot wounds to his legs early Sunday.

Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. Sunday about a man lying on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of Redd Street.

The man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Police said Wednesday that the man - Seymour Burton Jr. - died later that day.

“Detectives have determined Burton Jr. was shot at approximately 12:49 a.m. while he was near a business at the corner of Redd Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike,” the Richmond Police Department said in a news release.

There is no word of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

