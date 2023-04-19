Mom of 19-year-old killed in Richmond crash settles lawsuit with officer, city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of 19-year-old Tracey Williams, who was killed in a crash last year, has reached a more than $3 million settlement in a lawsuit against an officer and the city of Richmond.

According to court document, Richmond police say Officer Richard Johnson was behind the wheel responding to a robbery call when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Bell and Castlewood roads in April 2022.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Williams both died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Williams’ mother, Tiara Williams-Hill, sued Johnson and the city of Richmond late last year for $200 million.

A settlement was reached this week for $3.1 million.

Johnson is still awaiting a trial that is currently scheduled for next week on multiple charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

