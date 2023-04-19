Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mom of 19-year-old killed in Richmond crash settles lawsuit with officer, city

Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jeremiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jeremiah Ruffin were both thrown from the vehicle he was driving when it collided with a Richmond Police SUV.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The mother of 19-year-old Tracey Williams, who was killed in a crash last year, has reached a more than $3 million settlement in a lawsuit against an officer and the city of Richmond.

According to court document, Richmond police say Officer Richard Johnson was behind the wheel responding to a robbery call when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Bell and Castlewood roads in April 2022.

Jeremiah Ruffin, 18, and Williams both died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Williams’ mother, Tiara Williams-Hill, sued Johnson and the city of Richmond late last year for $200 million.

A settlement was reached this week for $3.1 million.

Johnson is still awaiting a trial that is currently scheduled for next week on multiple charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

