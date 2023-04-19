Liquor lifts: Richmond police see spike in people stealing from Va. ABC stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shoplifting cases are spiking in Richmond, up 48% compared to last year. More than half of those cases are happening inside Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.

“When the thief has success doing something, we’re going to see more of it, and so I think it’s building upon itself,” said Richmond’s Acting Chief Rick Edwards.

At a crime briefing Wednesday, Edwards said shoplifting cases jumped from 274 in all of last year to 404 already this year. He adds that 52% involve Virginia ABC stores.

“I would say it’s a valuable commodity. Some of them are just walking in and grabbing two bottles and just walking out, and we’re seeing those same faces on the video surveillance time and time again,” said Edwards.

Richmond police and Virginia ABC are teaming up now to identify and arrest those swiping the booze. They’ve conducted seven sting operations to catch thieves and have arrested five so far.

“There is an increase in retail larcenies, people shoplifting. You know folks are tending to focus on those products that are easy to grab and conceal,” said Travis Hill, Virginia ABC CEO.

Hill says they’re re-upping employee training to make sure surveillance cameras are working and rolling so they can give a quality suspect description.

“Making sure our employees are educated on how to collect the information necessary for Richmond police to solve these crimes,” said Hill.

The chief also brought to light what he called another alarming trend, which is a 127% increase in store robberies, with more and more firearms being used in those crimes.

The city had 11 last year. So far this year, the number stands at 25.

“We’ve seen that in other cities where people are just taking trash bags and filling up with stuff, and we know how important it is to identify those, multiple offenders, through the use of the video cameras,” said Edwards.

Edwards says they will continue those operations until they see a decrease in those shoplifting numbers.

