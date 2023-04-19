Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Legal battles continue for home renovation company; clients turn to new contractor

A Henrico contractor is ordered to pay a family thousands after closing unexpectedly.
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico home remodel and renovation company continues to face lawsuits after closing unexpectedly.

On March 15, customers of Fabling Built were sent an email saying the company was shutting down due to “financial difficulties.”

Several Fabling Built clients tell the On Your Side Investigators they are frustrated and trying to get their money back because work either abruptly stopped or never even started on their homes, after they made deposits and payments.

Fabling Built E-mail
Fabling Built E-mail(Fabling Client)
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back

Soon after the closure, warrants in debt were filed against Fabling Built and owner Casey Fabling. In Virginia, warrants in debt are for claims up to $25,000. So far, three lawsuits ranging from $42,000 to $150,000 have been filed against Fabling Built in Henrico County Circuit Court.

In a lawsuit filed by Carroll Plumbing & Heating, the company says in some instances Fabling was paid by the homeowner and failed and refused to Carroll Plumbing and Heating.

On April 14, Casey Fabling appeared before a judge in a warrant in debt case that was seeking more than $23,000 at 6% interest until the judgement is paid in full. Fabling told the judge “no contest,” and was ordered to pay a Henrico homeowner.

Fabling declined an interview after the court appearance, but two days later, sent a press release to NBC 12, announcing that Hanover County based Balducci Builders has agreed to assist former Fabling Clients.

Fabling Built announced Balducci Builders, has agreed to assist Fabling customers in completing...
Fabling Built announced Balducci Builders, has agreed to assist Fabling customers in completing unfinished jobs.(Fabling Built)

Co-owners Christopher and Dennis Balducci tell NBC 12 they did not know Casey Fabling or Fabling Built prior to the company closing.

After they were approached to help, and after being told about the issues homeowners may be facing, the Balduccis say they are willing to take on new clients and work with homeowners trying to complete and in some cases, start projects. Balducci Inc. has already started meeting with former Fabling clients.

LEARN MORE: Balducci Builders Inc.

Former Fabling Clients in need of assistance are encouraged to contact Balducci Builders, Inc. at (804) 730-0982, extension 113.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that...
Man faces multiple charges in deadly Hull Street Road crash
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Police investigate homicide at Richmond apartment complex
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
The crashed vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera just after...
Police find flipped car after responding to shooting

Latest News

Jacob Skeates
Missing Chesapeake man poses “credible threat” to his health and safety
Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Virginia...
Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Petersburg
Andrew Williams, the owner of the Oatmeal Cream Pie Company, nominated Taylor Scott, organizer...
Organizer of RVA Community Fridges receives an Acts of Kindness reward
Firefighters are on high alert during red flag days.
Red Flag Warning: what it means and how to prevent a brush fire