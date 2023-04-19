Hanover-based Balducci Builders to help former clients of Fabling Built after unexpected closure

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - After the unexpected closure of Henrico renovation and remodel company Fabling Built, a Hanover-based company has agreed to help former Fabling clients.

“I didn’t know the company at all until I was contacted. You know, I didn’t even know they existed, honestly,” said Christopher Balducci, co-owner of Balducci Builders Inc.

For 38 years, brothers Christopher and Dennis Balducci have led a team that specializes in home building and renovations. They said yes to helping after being contacted about the sudden closure of Fabling Built.

“We never had the opportunity to come in and help some of the folks that may have been put in the position that they were in, not having jobs completed or started or anything like that. Unfortunately, in this business, it does happen. This is probably the closest to home for us as far as being able to get involved to help people that are in this position,” said Christopher Balducci.

On April 16, owner of Fabling Built, Casey Fabling, sent a press release to NBC 12 to announce that Balducci Builders has agreed to help Fabling Clients.

“Fabling Built, a local renovation company, announced its sudden closure on March 15th, leaving many of its clients in difficult situations. The company understands the inconvenience and frustration this has caused,” said Fabling. “Fabling Built is pleased to announce that Balducci Builders, a trusted and experienced full-service custom home builder and remodeling company, has agreed to assist Fabling customers in completing unfinished jobs.”

The Balducci Team has started meeting with former Fabling Clients and expects more homeowners to call.

“Our biggest recommendation would be - they’ve been through a lot - just take a pause, take a deep breath. There’s been a lot that has happened to them, to their home, their life circumstances. Take a deep breath and kind of regroup,” said Conor Fagan, project manager with Balducci Builders.

Balducci says their goal is to help as many people as they can.

“From what I understand, some of the projects are still in permitting, which means nothing is started. That’s going to be a little less complicated, I guess you’d say. So we would just get in at that point, pull permits and things of that nature and start from scratch,” said Christopher Balducci. “For jobs that are anywhere from 10% completed to 60 to 80% completed or anywhere in between, we would need to handle those on a case-by-case basis. It’s very difficult for another contractor to come in behind someone else and really know what’s going on.”

Former Fabling Clients in need of assistance are encouraged to contact Balducci Builders Inc. at (804) 730-0982, extension 113.

