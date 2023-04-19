40-pound cat adopted from RACC after going viral on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It might be one of the largest cats anyone has ever seen and he’s right here in Richmond.

“Patches” came into Richmond Animal Care and Control at a mighty 42 pounds and is now going viral on social media.

“When we first saw him we were like this is definitely the biggest cat that we have ever seen,” RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young said.

“Sadly, he was an owner surrender. The owner could no longer care for him,” Young said.

The cat now stealing everyone’s hearts in Richmond and for one obvious reason.

“So he came in I think at around 42 pounds ... he should be around 15-20 pounds max, and even that is a big cat,” Young said.

It’s the largest cat the shelter has ever seen in its history.

“We did his blood work. Surprisingly no thyroid issues, diabetes, things like that. His blood work looks excellent, so he is really set up to start on that weight loss journey right away,” Young said.

Patches has already lost a few pounds in RACC’s care after being on a special diet and exercise plan.

“As cute as he is, we also know that he can’t be that comfortable, so we want him to see him get down to slim and trim and moving around and having more fun,” Young said.

Now neutered, tested, chipped, Patches is ready to go and find his forever home. He was shared on Facebook Wednesday morning, and the love instantly came flowing in.

The post went viral with people wanting patches to join their family.

“We’ve gotten a ton of emails, one as far away as California,” Young said.

Within a few hours, the perfect match was found. His new owner showed up just in time to give Patches a new home and a second chance at a healthier life.

“We love him and hope the world will love him and kind of embrace Patches,” Young said.

Young said there are still many animals that need care and a home, if you’re interested in adopting you can click here.

