Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

3-year-old hit and killed in Lynchburg parking lot

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old Tuesday night.

Lynchburg Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian, the child, having been hit with a vehicle about 7 p.m. in a parking lot on the 300 block of Beverly Hills Circle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an...
Prank may have led to reports of shooter at Henrico school
Northern Henrico Civic Association reacts to Henrico Board of Supervisors approving a...
‘It’s not right’: Henrico association reacts to county approving housing development
The crashed vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera just after...
Police find flipped car after responding to shooting
Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, the suspect in a strangulation and aggravated assault that...
Police looking for man accused of strangling woman in Shockoe Bottom
Matthew, Christopher, and Nicholas all grew up playing travel baseball together.
Friends remember the lives of James River High School students killed in crash

Latest News

Council to consider removing parking minimums
Planning Commission approves plan to get rid of parking minimums in Richmond
Weekend Traffic Alert, Construction & Bridge Maintenance To Cause Delays
Weekend Traffic Alert, Construction & Bridge Maintenance To Cause Delays
The Henrico Police Department investigated a suspicious package on April 12.
Libbie Avenue reopens after suspicious package investigation
A modular roundabout is coming to the intersection of Turner and Darbytown roads in Henrico...
Roundabout coming to Turner and Darbytown roads
Henrico County is getting a roundabout
Henrico getting roundabout at Turner and Darbytown roads