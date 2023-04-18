Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy with low humidity

*Red Flag Fire Warning* for a brush fire threat
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire Weather Warning goes into effect today from Noon-8pm across Virginia. High Wildfire Threat. Please be careful

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Highs in the mid-70s. Red Flag Fire Warning today for low humidity, dry fuels and a breeze. Any fire could spread easily today.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 80. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. Rain likely overnight that could be heavy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%, night rain chance 80%)

Sunday: Trending dry. Clouds decrease after pre dawn showers. Lows near 60, highs in mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

