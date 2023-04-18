Sheriff’s office: Richmond man faces numerous charges after fleeing from deputies in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a Richmond man faces numerous charges after fleeing from deputies, crashing and attempting to run away.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle around 1:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Chesapeake Circle near North Courthouse Road in Providence Forge.

Deputies say the driver - James Alonzo McLaughlin - appeared to be intoxicated and “there was an odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

“While the deputy was attempting to detain the driver, the vehicle sped away from the scene,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. “Deputies initiated a pursuit” that traveled on North Courthouse Road and Pocahontas Trail.

The vehicle then crashed and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Pocahontas Trail and Old Telegraph Road.

The suspect attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

McLaughlin and another person in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

McLaughlin was released Tuesday and taken to Henrico Regional Jail East. He is charged with:

Driving Under the Influence - misdemeanor

Hit & Run – Felony – property damage

Obstruction of Justice – misdemeanor

Hit & Run – Felony – fleeing the scene of an accident with injuries

Reckless Driving - misdemeanor

Driving with no operator’s license

Reckless driving - by speed – misdemeanor

Eluding law enforcement – felony

Operate a motor vehicle while using a handheld device

Open container in motor vehicle – misdemeanor

Failure to yield right-of-way

The sheriff’s office says additional charges and arrests are possible.

