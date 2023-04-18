Push underway to keep Richmond’s Restorative Justice Program

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney can give you plenty of reasons why she feels Richmond’s Restorative Justice Program should remain.

“One of the first questions is why did this happen to me? Why did the person rob me or why did they vandalize my car,” said Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

But that program is in need of new funding by June 30. That’s when a one-time federal grant runs dry.

At a press conference Tuesday, Richmond’s mayor highlighted $100,000 he’s setting aside in the upcoming budget to keep the program going.

“These impacts must be properly addressed so that we can provide those most vulnerable with the support and resources needed,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

The program started in 2021 and allows victims and offenders to eventually meet face-to-face and come up with a resolution without heading into a courtroom.

It’s run through the city’s commonwealth’s attorney’s office and the city’s victim witness services program. It applies only to certain offenses, and not crimes like homicides or rape.

McEachin says they’ve resolved 15 cases through the restorative justice program.

“It saves resources. It provides satisfaction to the victim. It holds the offender accountable directly to the victim, and at the end, there’s a resolution, which hopefully prevents the offender from having a conviction and/or incarceration. So really, it’s a win-win everywhere,” said McEachin.

The family of Adam Oakes took part in that restorative justice program, eventually meeting two men last year who pleaded guilty in connection with the VCU student’s hazing death.

McEachin also says the money will provide a stipend for community circle keepers. Those are about a dozen trained volunteers, from all across the city.

“So that they will have a touchstone with what is happening and hopefully use their restorative practice training to prevent incidents from rising to the level of law enforcement involvement,” said McEachin.

McEachin plans to tout the program to policymakers coming up on May 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Virginia Union University hoping to garner more support.

