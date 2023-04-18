Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police looking for man accused of strangling woman in Shockoe Bottom

The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning....
The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are now searching for a man who they say strangled and assaulted a woman in Shockoe Bottom.

Officers received the call just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, reporting an assault in the 00 block of North 19th Street.

Officers arrived and located a female who had seriously injured her leg after being strangled and struck by an unknown man.

According to police, the victim says she was walking in the area when she was hit and strangled by a man she did not know.

After further investigation and help from the community, officers were able to determine the suspect’s identity.

Police are now looking for 23-year-old Ladelle Holmes of Richmond.

Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, the suspect in a strangulation and aggravated assault that...
Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, the suspect in a strangulation and aggravated assault that occurred last month in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.(Richmond Police Department)

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are asking the public not to engage with Holmes; however, if seen, residents are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact Major Crimes at (804) 646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that...
Man faces multiple charges in deadly Hull Street Road crash
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Police investigate homicide at Richmond apartment complex
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
A man is rushed to the hospital after being located on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
Man found wounded, unresponsive on sidewalk in Mosby Court

Latest News

City Leaders Work to Crack Down On Speeding
News to know for Tuesday, April 18, 2023
City Leaders Work to Crack Down On Speeding
City Leaders Work to Crack Down On Speeding
Job Fairs In Richmond
Job Fairs In Richmond
Chesapeake Walmart Reopening April 19 After Deadly Mass Shooting
Chesapeake Walmart reopening April 19 After Deadly mass Shooting