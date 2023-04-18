Police looking for man accused of strangling woman in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are now searching for a man who they say strangled and assaulted a woman in Shockoe Bottom.

Officers received the call just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, reporting an assault in the 00 block of North 19th Street.

Officers arrived and located a female who had seriously injured her leg after being strangled and struck by an unknown man.

According to police, the victim says she was walking in the area when she was hit and strangled by a man she did not know.

After further investigation and help from the community, officers were able to determine the suspect’s identity.

Police are now looking for 23-year-old Ladelle Holmes of Richmond.

Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are asking the public not to engage with Holmes; however, if seen, residents are asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to contact Major Crimes at (804) 646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

