Police find flipped car after responding to shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says officers discovered a car flipped over after responding to a shooting call on Monday.

Police were responded to the scene in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road just after 7 p.m.

Officers received information that the occupants got out and ran away.

Police say it is likely that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other before one crashed.

There’s currently no information on any suspects.

