Organizer of RVA Community Fridges receives an Acts of Kindness reward
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who runs a business out of her home wanted to give back to the community in the sweetest way possible.
Andrew Williams, the owner of the Oatmeal Cream Pie Company, wanted to give back to an organization monthly. While scrolling on social media, she found out about RVA Community Fridges.
Once she met the leader of the group - Taylor Scott - Williams quickly realized she wanted to do more. That’s when Williams nominated Scott to receive NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award.
Watch the big reveal:
RVA Community Fridges can be found at these locations:
- MAD RVA, 3613 Meadowbridge Road
- Fat Rabbit Cakes, 2025 Venable St.
- Oakwood Arts Center, 3511 P St.
- 2414 Hull St.
- Tequila & Deadlifts Gym, 2614 W. Cary St.
- Ms. Girlees Kitchen, 4809 Parker St.
- City Church, 4700 Oakleys Lane
- Sankofa Orchard, 309 Covington Road
- New Kingdom Church, 3200 Dill Ave.
- Studio Two Three, 3300 W. Clay
- JJD Heart Foundation, 3701 E. River Road (Chesterfield)
- Coming in May: 6PIC Innovation Center, 3001 Meadowbridge Road
