Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Organizer of RVA Community Fridges receives an Acts of Kindness reward

Andrew Williams, the owner of the Oatmeal Cream Pie Company, nominated Taylor Scott, organizer...
Andrew Williams, the owner of the Oatmeal Cream Pie Company, nominated Taylor Scott, organizer of RVA Community Fridges, for NBC12's Acts of Kindness award.(WWBT)
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who runs a business out of her home wanted to give back to the community in the sweetest way possible.

Andrew Williams, the owner of the Oatmeal Cream Pie Company, wanted to give back to an organization monthly. While scrolling on social media, she found out about RVA Community Fridges.

Once she met the leader of the group - Taylor Scott - Williams quickly realized she wanted to do more. That’s when Williams nominated Scott to receive NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award.

Watch the big reveal:

Andrew Williams wanted to give back to an organization monthly. While scrolling on social media, she found out about RVA Community Fridges.

RVA Community Fridges can be found at these locations:

  • MAD RVA, 3613 Meadowbridge Road
  • Fat Rabbit Cakes, 2025 Venable St.
  • Oakwood Arts Center, 3511 P St.
  • 2414 Hull St.
  • Tequila & Deadlifts Gym, 2614 W. Cary St.
  • Ms. Girlees Kitchen, 4809 Parker St.
  • City Church, 4700 Oakleys Lane
  • Sankofa Orchard, 309 Covington Road
  • New Kingdom Church, 3200 Dill Ave.
  • Studio Two Three, 3300 W. Clay
  • JJD Heart Foundation, 3701 E. River Road (Chesterfield)
  • Coming in May: 6PIC Innovation Center, 3001 Meadowbridge Road

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that...
Man faces multiple charges in deadly Hull Street Road crash
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Police investigate homicide at Richmond apartment complex
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
The crashed vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera just after...
Police find flipped car after responding to shooting

Latest News

Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an...
Henrico Police: No active threat after reports of shooter at school
Henrico Police: No active shooter at middle school
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office says a Richmond man faces numerous charges after fleeing...
Sheriff’s office: Richmond man faces numerous charges after fleeing from deputies in New Kent
Consolidating multiple 401k accounts
Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts