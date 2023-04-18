News to know for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

City Leaders Work To Crack Down On Speeding

Today, April 18, 2023, city leaders will host a Speeding Symposium to discuss necessary changes to keep roadways safe from speeding.The symposium is open to the public and will start at 5:30 p.m. at Main Street Station.

Driver Crashes Car After Suspected Shooting On City’s Southside

The Richmond Police Department says officers discovered a car flipped over after responding to a shooting call on Monday. Police say it is likely that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other before one crashed.

Loved Ones Gather To Remember James River HS Students Killed In Crash

Almost one week since a tragic crash killed two James River High School students, the community is still mourning Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt. Christopher and Matthew Chin, who were friends with Nicholas, have been remembering the memories they created growing up.

Richmond Receives $10M Grant To Repair, Replace Gas Pipes

A $10 million check will help the city repair, rehab or replace some of the more than 1,800 miles of natural gas pipes.

The announcement came Monday on the city’s south side. The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent dangerous gas leaks while creating jobs. The grant money given is hoped to give the city a jump start to making repairs. Currently, the city’s Department of Public Utilities is facing $2 billion in repair needs.

Deadline For Taxes

Tuesday, April 18, is the deadline to file federal taxes or file for an extension. There are many ways to file, but if you’re a taxpayer who makes an adjusted gross income of $73,000 a year or less, you will qualify to use the governments latest system, IRS Free File. Log into irs.gov, search for “Free File” to get free recommendations for 11 tax preparation partners to use.

84-Year-Old Missouri Man Accused Of Shooting Teen Now Facing Charges

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Monday afternoon that his office has filed criminal charges against 84-year-old Andrew Lester in the shooting of Yarl. Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Fire Weather Watch, Sunny, Breezy With Low Humidity

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect across the area Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts are likely during the day. Avoid outdoor burning and use caution with anything that might cause a fire. Temperature highs will be in the 70′s

