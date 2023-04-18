Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico Police: No active threat after reports of shooter at school

Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an active shooter,” Henrico Police said.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says there is “no active threat” after reports of a shooter at Holman Middle School on Tuesday.

Police posted to social media at 3:45 p.m. that

Henrico County Public Schools and the police department worked to clear the school around 4:15 p.m.

“While there is a large presence of first responders, the safety of students and faculty is paramount, and we are working to clear the scene,” the Henrico Police Department said in a social media post.

As crews cleared the schools, police closed Concourse Avenue to traffic and was used for first responders. Parents were directed to 11501 Nucklos Road to pick up students.

