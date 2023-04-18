Your Money with Carlson Financial
GRTC approves 40% pay increase for new bus drivers

CDL holders will also get a bonus
The new starting pay for a GRTC bus operator is now just under $25 an hour.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The GRTC Board of Directors approved a pay increase this week for bus drivers.

The new starting pay for bus operators is $24.91 an hour, a 40% increase from the previous starting pay.

My goal is to ensure we are a company that supports a strong quality of life for our employees while providing equitable transportation options to the region,” CEO Sheryl Adams stated.

GRTC says that in addition to the pay increase, CDL holders will get a $2,000 bonus and CDL holders with a “P” endorsement will get a $3,500 bonus.

“We are proud that we were able to reach this agreement that supports our front-line employees,” said Amalgamated Transit Union President Maurice Carter. “This is a step in the right direction to bring the agency back to its glory days where front-line employees felt valued.”

