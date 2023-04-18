Friends remember the lives of James River High School students killed in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Almost one week since a tragic crash killed two James River High School students, the community is still mourning Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt.

“It’s good to have that memory of him, you know, that I got to see him one more time, and I don’t know, it’s just a real shame,” Christopher Solomita, who grew up playing baseball with Nicholas, said.

Over the last week, Christopher and Matthew Chin, who were friends with Nicholas, have been remembering the memories they created growing up.

“He was goofy, always positive I rarely ever saw him get mad even at himself,” Matthew said. “He was always just fun to be around.”

Nicholas, Christopher, and Matthew all played travel baseball together since they were 12 and traveled with their families as a team.

“I mean he hit our only home run from us in our Coopers Town team, so I mean he was just a bubbly guy,” Christopher said.

Last Tuesday, Nicholas and William were killed in a car crash off Old Gun Road West in Chesterfield.

Police said the car the two were in was speeding and the driver lost control, hit a retaining wall, overturned, and caught fire with both teens still inside.

“It’s kinda just like a big reality check, you know, like you’re not invincible,” Christopher said. “I mean he was just out with a friend just driving around and just in an instance it can happen like that. Like his family’s life has changed forever.”

Christopher said when he heard what happened he couldn’t believe it, but felt his dad’s reaction was the same as many parents in Chesterfield had that night.

“I just heard my dad just be like, ‘No,’ and he started crying and my dad is like a very ... I don’t think I’ve ever seen him cry before, and he was distraught,” Christopher said.

Matthew and Christopher said they are praying for both families involved and just want their friend to know he changed their lives.

“I just want to thank him for all the experiences that we’ve had together ... just being around him was so much fun. So I just want to thank him for everything that he has done for me,” Matthew said.

“If I could say anything, it’s just I hope he’s enjoying himself up there, no pain, no nothing, and I just hope he’s at peace,” Christopher said.

The community will come together later this week to honor the two James River High School lacrosse players.

ACAC Midlothian announced it will host a celebration of life for Nicholas and William on their turf field this Friday.

