Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts

Vanguard: Median 401(k) balance is $33,472
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - An estimated 24 million 401(k) accounts holding approximately $1.35 trillion in assets are believed to have been forgotten according to Capitalize, an online 401(k) rollover platform.

Each year millions of Americans change jobs, leaving behind an old 401(k) at their old job and picking up a new one at their current employer.

Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said while you can always roll the money from your previous plan into your new account, you could also just leave that money where it is and let it grow.

Dale added that if your new company doesn’t have a 401(k), you could open a Roth IRA and roll your old account into it.

“So [a Roth IRA] is an individual retirement account that you do not need an employer to have that type of retirement account,” Dale said.

If you are considering opening a Roth IRA or keeping multiple retirement accounts, Dale said to consider the fees for the plans.

“You’ve got to just make sure if you’ve got multiple retirement accounts that you are taking care of everything and that you’re keeping things like your beneficiaries up to date, contact information up to date as well,” Dale said.

Dale recommended contacting a financial advisory if you feel you need help deciding which option is best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that...
Man faces multiple charges in deadly Hull Street Road crash
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Police investigate homicide at Richmond apartment complex
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
The crashed vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera just after...
Police find flipped car after responding to shooting

Latest News

Henrico Police: No active shooter at middle school
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, Idabel Mayor Crain Young, seated right, at...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma sheriff says recording of discussion about killing was illegal
FILE - This booking photo released by the Metro Nashville, Tenn., Police Department, shows Lisa...
Mom, son who took zip ties into Senate convicted in 1/6 riot
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
Alabama police ask partygoers for images from birthday melee
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage partially collapses in NYC, killing 1