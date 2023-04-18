Your Money with Carlson Financial
Construction continues on new indoor pickleball facility in Chesterfield

Bangers and Dinks is expected to open on July 1
The pickleball center will be open to players of all ages.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Pickleball enthusiasts in Chesterfield will soon have another place to practice their swing as the work continues to construct a new indoor pickleball facility near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Bangers and Dinks is being opened by Nicole Thompson and her husband.

“It’s really exciting,” said Thompson inside the space where the courts are being constructed. “It’s very fascinating watching the whole thing come together.”

Once the construction work is complete, there will be eight indoor pickleball courts.

“One of them is going to be for lessons and clinics and things like that,” said Thompson.

There will also be a lounge inside the space where people can eat, drink and socialize.

“You should feel the energy that you feel when you go to a big, pickleball court area,” said Thompson.

Thompson wants the center to be a place for everyone of all ages to enjoy.

“Our goal is everyone leaves happier than they arrive,” she said. “Any age can come in. If you were to go to Rockwood Park and you were looking at the people playing pickleball at Rockwood Park, you would have teenagers, even as young as 12 years old I’ve seen out there playing. You have people who are in their 80s playing and they’ll play against each other. It’d be competitive. It is truly an all-demographic thing.”

A year ago, Thompson also grew to love pickleball.

“I was able to grab a pickleball paddle and learn how to play really quickly. It’s a type of game where every time I go play, I’m laughing. Like something is really fun and funny,” Thompson said. “You can never underestimate your opponent. It’s really fun.”

As the sport grows in popularity across the country, Thompson hopes Bangers and Dinks will serve as another place where pickleball enthusiasts can gather.

“When you look at the different Facebook groups, you’ll see thousands of pickleball players that are signed up, just on Facebook, to be part of the pickleball community,” said Thompson. “To be part of that is really amazing.”

Construction is slated to last for the next couple of months. Thompson expects their opening date for Bangers and Dinks, which is located at 1516 Koger Center Blvd., to be on July 1.

To find out more about the facility, click here.

