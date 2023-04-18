Your Money with Carlson Financial
City leaders work to crack down on speeding

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders are looking to make some changes due to the increased number of crashes in Richmond.

Today, April 18, 2023, city leaders will host a Speeding Symposium to discuss necessary changes to keep roadways safe from speeding.

Over the past three years, there have been over 12,000 crashes, and city leaders believe speed is a common factor.

During the symposium, leaders will hear presentations from the speed management program, vision zero initiative, and Richmond Connects and Safety.

Some of the changes made will be implemented using engineering, road design, speed limit reduction and better enforcement efforts.

The speeding symposium is open to the public and will start at 5:30 p.m. at Main Street Station.

News to know for Tuesday, April 18, 2023
