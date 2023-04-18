Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that...
Man faces multiple charges in deadly Hull Street Road crash
An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Police investigate homicide at Richmond apartment complex
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
The crashed vehicle could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera just after...
Police find flipped car after responding to shooting

Latest News

Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an...
Henrico Police: No active threat after reports of shooter at school
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin,...
4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1
FILE - Multiple white nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia...
Torch-carrying marchers indicted in Charlottesville rally
An SUV crashed into the second story of a home in California and injured one person.
Driver injured after SUV crashes into second floor of home