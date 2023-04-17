St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is gearing up for another exciting St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edges at Westchester.

Buy your tickets HERE through April 21 and you’ll be eligible not only for the new home, but also a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

HOME FEATURES

An estimated 1900 square feet of living space

3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

2-car garage and second-floor deck

Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets

Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café

First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath

Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

ADDITIONAL PRIZES

In addition to the first prize, you’ll a ticket purchase will make you eligible for additional prizes this spring:

A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda (Deadline: May 19)

A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory (Deadline: June 16)

Open House Prize in June (Dates, TBD): A $10,000 shopping spree from Green Front Furniture

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

