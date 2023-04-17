Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale

Buy a ticket now for a chance at a $10,000 VISA gift card
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 is gearing up for another exciting St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

This year’s home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edges at Westchester.

Buy your tickets HERE through April 21 and you’ll be eligible not only for the new home, but also a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

HOME FEATURES

  • An estimated 1900 square feet of living space
  • 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
  • 2-car garage and second-floor deck
  • Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
  • Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
  • First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
  • Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

ADDITIONAL PRIZES

In addition to the first prize, you’ll a ticket purchase will make you eligible for additional prizes this spring:

  • A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda (Deadline: May 19)
  • A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory (Deadline: June 16)
  • Open House Prize in June (Dates, TBD): A $10,000 shopping spree from Green Front Furniture

Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.

