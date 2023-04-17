Several evacuated following apartment fire in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Fire is investigating after a three-story apartment fire led to the evacuation of several people.
Authorities say they received the call just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, reporting a fire on 3503 Tanelorn Dr. with several people trapped inside.
Henrico Fire Station 12 responded with Engine-312, and it was reported that flames were visible upon arrival.
Firefighters rescued two adults from a third-story balcony and also rescued a dog. The two adults were transported to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.
Several other residents were also evacuated from the building due to the fire.
The fire was extinguished shortly after the arrival of Engine-312, and the cause and origin are now under investigation.
