Several evacuated following apartment fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Fire is investigating after a three-story apartment fire led to the evacuation of several people.

Authorities say they received the call just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, reporting a fire on 3503 Tanelorn Dr. with several people trapped inside.

Henrico Fire Station 12 responded with Engine-312, and it was reported that flames were visible upon arrival.

Firefighters rescued two adults from a third-story balcony and also rescued a dog. The two adults were transported to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.

Henrico Fire Responds to 3503 Tanelorn Dr. for reports of a fire. (WWBT)

Several other residents were also evacuated from the building due to the fire.

The fire was extinguished shortly after the arrival of Engine-312, and the cause and origin are now under investigation.

