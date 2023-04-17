Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Several evacuated following apartment fire in Henrico

Henrico Fire Responds to 3503 Tanelorn Dr. for reports of a fire.
Henrico Fire Responds to 3503 Tanelorn Dr. for reports of a fire.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Fire is investigating after a three-story apartment fire led to the evacuation of several people.

Authorities say they received the call just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, reporting a fire on 3503 Tanelorn Dr. with several people trapped inside.

Henrico Fire Station 12 responded with Engine-312, and it was reported that flames were visible upon arrival.

Firefighters rescued two adults from a third-story balcony and also rescued a dog. The two adults were transported to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries.

Henrico Fire Responds to 3503 Tanelorn Dr. for reports of a fire.
Henrico Fire Responds to 3503 Tanelorn Dr. for reports of a fire.(WWBT)

Several other residents were also evacuated from the building due to the fire.

The fire was extinguished shortly after the arrival of Engine-312, and the cause and origin are now under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver is now found after being located in Georgia.
Amber Alert Canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on the...
1 Driver dies following crash on Hull Street Road
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information that will help police and the...
Teen hospitalized following hit and run in Henrico
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

A man is rushed to the hospital after being located on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
Man found wounded, unresponsive on sidewalk in Mosby Court
Lakeside Farmers' Market
Inflation & local artisans, why some say ‘it doesn’t matter’
Isolated evening storms, sunny and breezy on Monday
Isolated evening storms, sunny and breezy on Monday
Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on the...
1 Driver dies following crash on Hull Street Road