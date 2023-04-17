Science Museum of Virginia to host celebration in honor of Earth Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Science Museum of Virginia is planning to celebrate Earth Day with a big event packed with activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Earth Day celebration will occur on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Festivities will feature many fun activities exploring sustainability, natural resources and environmental science. Guests can visit community partner tables to learn more about gardening, recycling, pollution, carbon footprints, and energy savings.

The Virginia Chapter of the American Chemical Society will also be present with more than 20 stations to help guests learn how to make kelp bath salts, taste sustainable foods, explore bioluminescent algae, and make seaweed masks.

For those who may get hungry, local food trucks will also be onsite from Noon to 3 p.m.

In addition to Earth Day, April 22 also marks the 40th anniversary of the first show to premiere in the Science Museum’s ‘Planetarium’. To celebrate, guests will be allowed to see a rarely seen part of the earth by viewing ‘Anartica’ in the Dome. Show times will take place at Noon, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dome shows will be included with the cost of admission during the Earth Day celebration. Reservations for ‘Anartica’ will be required and should be made on the day of the event. Each show will be limited to 250 guests.

The Science Museum of Virginia is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets, guests may log onto the Science Museum’s website, or purchase them at the door. All activities will be included with admission. See below for price details:

Adults: $16

Children (ages 3-5) $10

Kids (ages 6- 12): $13.50

Seniors (ages 60+): $13.50

All Science Museum members, children under 2, educators and military will recieve free admission with a valid ID, and EBT cardholders will be eligible for a discount.

