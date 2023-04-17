Richmond receives $10 million to repair, rehab or replace natural gas pipes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $10 million check will help the city of Richmond repair, rehab or replace some of the more than 1,800 miles of natural gas pipes that bring gas into your home.

“Old natural gas pipes, some dating as far back as the Civil War era, pose a higher risk for fatalities and serious injuries,” said Tristan Brown, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration deputy administrator.

The announcement came Monday on the city’s southside. The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent dangerous gas leaks while creating jobs.

“There are safety and environmental benefits from this renewal work but workforce development and economic advances through job creation and skilled development as well,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Richmond’s mayor and Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan were both on hand to accept the money and talk about how it will help under-served communities around Richmond.

“We will improve public safety, protect public health and reduce harmful methane emissions, which as you heard, are one of the significant drivers of climate change,” said McClellan, D-4th District.

The grant money is just a drop in the bucket for overall needs. The city’s Department of Public Utilities is already facing about $2 billion in repair needs.

The city has been working on upgrading gas pipes since 1992.

“Huge deal, but obviously, we’re going to need more because our system is 170 years old. And so as the city continues to grow, we need more dollars to focus on maintenance and repairs moving forward,” said Stoney.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the grant should also help lower gas bills in the city because the feds are picking up part of the tab on the project.

Meanwhile, the money should arrive in the next six months. Then the city will have to put out requests for bids for the work.

