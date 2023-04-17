Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Chickahominy Health District says a raccoon that was in the area of Pamunkey Road between Mattaponi Road and New Ashcake Road tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the animal in the days leading up to April 11 should contact the Hanover Health Department at 804-365-4313.

Exposures include direct contact between the raccoon and pets.

Exposures can be a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by an open wound or eyes, nose and mouth.

