News to know for Monday, April 17, 2023

Weekend Mass Shootings Shake Communities
Weekend Mass Shootings Shake Communities
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, April 17, 2023.

Investigations Now Underway Into Two Deadly Mass Shootings
  • Over the weekend In Alabama, four people were killed in a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party, and at least 15 others are being treated for gunshot wounds. Also, over the weekend, In Kentucky, two people were killed, and multiple people were injured after shots were fired into a crowd at a park in Louisville.
Hokies Gather For Day of Remembrance
  • Members of the Hokie community gathered to honor the 32 lives lost at Virginia Tech 16 years ago. On Saturday, thousands lined up to participate in the 3.2-mile run in remembrance and on Sunday, there was a wreath-laying ceremony and moment of silence.
City of Richmond Looking to Get Rid of Parking Minimums
  • Overall, the move would remove what’s called parking minimums. That’s a 1970′s zoning policy about parking requirements for new construction and businesses. Councilors say the proposed change won’t take away current hourly parking across Richmond or impact residential parking zones.
Apartment Fire Evacuates Several People In Henrico
  • Firefighters rescued two adults from a third-story balcony and also rescued a dog. The two adults were transported to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.
Man found Unresponsive on Sidewalk In Mosby Court
  • Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 17, reporting a man lying on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of Redd Street. The man was reportedly found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Henrico Police Search For Hit and Run Suspect
  • Police are now looking for the driver and vehicle involved in this incident. According to police, the vehicle was last seen going west on Laburnum Avenue toward Harvie Rd.
Sunny and Seasonable
  • Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, with Lows in the mid-50s and highs in the low 70s.

