New signs warn of Bosher’s Dam after two women drowned last Memorial Day

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures start to climb and the summer months approach, more people will start to head out on the James River. Before you get into the river at Robious Landing Park, you’ll notice new signs.

New signs installed at Robious Landing Park. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Greg Velzy, adventure programmer with Chesterfield Parks and Recreation, said the signs were installed to warn people about Bosher’s Dam after two women, Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway, drowned going over the dam on Memorial Day last year.

“Not only as you’re putting in on the river, but as you float by Robious Landing Park, there are very large signs over there pointing out towards the river going warning there is a dam four miles downstream,” Velzy said.

Velzy said Lauren Winstead’s mother, Christina Brockwell, is supportive of the signage and has been advocating for it.

“Christina just wants to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” said Velzy. “Do everything she can.”

In addition to the new signs at Robious Landing Park, Velzy said three homeowners, who are located closer to Bosher’s Dam, agreed to put up signs on their private property to warn people who are on the river.

“One right at the dam,” said Velzy about the location of those signs. “Two about a mile upstream (from residents) who’ve said ‘hey, you know what, that was a tragic accident. What can we do? We’ll let you put signs on our private property alerting people that, hey, the dam is coming up quick.’”

Through these signs, Velzy said they hope to raise awareness about the dangers of the approaching “low-head dam.”

Chesterfield Parks and Recreation installed new signs warning about Bosher's Dam. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“What happens, water flows over the dam, creates a depression when the water hits and the water downstream tries to fill in that depression, so you get this recirculating hydraulic,” he said. “That’s what so deadly about low-head dams.”

In addition, Velzy said their main mission is to keep everyone who goes out on the river safe.

“Trying to maximize the safety aspect, trying to keep any more deaths, any more injuries from happening,” said Velzy.

Richmond Parks and Recreation said they plan to have new signage installed in May.

Velzy also urges people to check the river conditions and stay aware while on the James River.

