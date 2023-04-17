Monday Forecast: Sunny and Seasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry, breezy, and close to average for this time of year.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 10-15mph with 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s. An elevated fire danger day. Be careful not to start a wildfire.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 80. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance continues tonight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Scattered showers in the morning, drying by midday/afternoon . Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.