Monday Forecast: Sunny and Seasonable

Heating up for the end of the week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry, breezy, and close to average for this time of year.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 10-15mph with 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s. An elevated fire danger day. Be careful not to start a wildfire.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, high around 80. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chance continues tonight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Scattered showers in the morning, drying by midday/afternoon . Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

