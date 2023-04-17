Man found wounded, unresponsive on sidewalk in Mosby Court
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after being located on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
Police say they received a call around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 17, reporting a man lying on the sidewalk in the 3200 block of Redd Street.
The man was reportedly found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Medics arrived shortly after the call, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word of any suspects at this time.
