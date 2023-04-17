Man found shot to death in southside apartment

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 42-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday night, police said.

Police were called to the scene in the 5600 block of Petoskey Avenue and found Orlando Lee dead at the scene.

“Detectives have determined this is an isolated incident and are investigating this shooting,” police said Monday in a news release.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at 804-646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

