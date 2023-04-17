Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man faces multiple charges in deadly Hull Street Road crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An Amelia man faces multiple charges after a deadly crash in the 13200 block of Hull Street Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Dustin B. Hathaway was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado while traveling west when he collided with a 2023 Toyota Camry that was attempting to turn left onto Craig Rath Boulevard.

The Camry’s driver - 70-year-old Donna Harris - died at the hospital as a result of her injuries in the crash. A passenger in the Camry had non-life-threatening injuries.

Hathaway was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving under the influence
  • DUI manslaughter
  • Driving without a license
  • Driving without insurance

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

