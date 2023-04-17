“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands

Your Money with Carlson Financial
The restaurant was started by a group of friends with a family-like bond
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) -A group of work friends have started a restaurant together themed after a long-running sitcom about a group of women in the twilight of their lives. The Golden Girls Diner sells classic diner fare like hamburgers, hotdogs, and slawdogs as well as foods like spaghetti, lasagna, and subs. The restaurant got its name from the group of friends who run it. They worked together at another restaurant before starting this one.

“Charlene Brown, the one that owns it and manager, she came up with the idea after we all left the restaurant we’ve been at for so many years. And she just came up with the idea to open one and we all followed her. We’re all together again just like family,” says Debbie Smith, one of the “golden girls” who works there.

Kathy Counts, another employee, says their family-like friendship is an important aspect of their job.

“We are a family... We just have a bond together, and we work well together, and it’s very important that you have that when you have a job. It’s not just a job. This is your family, and they’re very important to me,” says Counts.

Counts adds, the diner has already gotten an amazing response from the community, with their hamburgers being a particular favorite item from the menu.

If you would like to check out the Golden Girls Diner, it is located at one-sixty-nine Suffolk Avenue in Richlands, Virginia. They are open Monday through Thursday 11:00 am-9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 11:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 12:00 pm-10:00 pm

