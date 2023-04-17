Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday across Virginia

Avoid outdoor burning
Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Tuesday Noon-8pm
By Megan Wise
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect across the area Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

No outdoor burning and use caution with anything that might start a fire.
The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and strong gusty winds could result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires.

The Watch goes into effect at noon through 8pm Tuesday. A west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph is likely during the day. Avoid outdoor burning and use caution with anything that might cause a fire.

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for the full forecast and up-to-date information about watches in your area.

