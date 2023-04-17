Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect across the area Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

No outdoor burning and use caution with anything that might start a fire. (NBC12)

The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and strong gusty winds could result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires.

The Watch goes into effect at noon through 8pm Tuesday. A west wind of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph is likely during the day. Avoid outdoor burning and use caution with anything that might cause a fire.

