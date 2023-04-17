Your Money with Carlson Financial
David’s Bridal laying off over 9,000 workers

David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.
David's Bridal is laying off more than 9,000 workers.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - One of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the country is laying off thousands of workers nationwide.

David’s Bridal is eliminating over 9,200 positions, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

Layoffs started on Friday and are expected to continue through Aug. 11.

David’s Bridal is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Right now, the layoffs are affecting 15 stores in nine counties in Pennsylvania, but it is unclear how many stores could be affected in other states.

The layoffs come as problems grow for David’s Bridal, which is reportedly filing for bankruptcy for the second time in five years.

The pandemic also badly walloped weddings in 2020 as social gatherings came to an abrupt standstill.

David’s Bridal reportedly employs more than 11,000 workers.

The retailer told CNN Business that the company is evaluating its strategic options and that a sale process is underway. It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

