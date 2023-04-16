Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims

The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo
The U.S. flag at half-mast, Photo(Michael Holzworth)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be lowered in Virginia Sunday, in honor of 32 people killed in a shooting at Virginia Tech 16 years ago.

The governor’s order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of the 16th Anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting which took the lives of 32 people.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Sunday, April 16, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 15th day of April, 2023.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

