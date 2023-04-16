Teen hospitalized following hit and run in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teen was sent to a hospital with severe injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run in Henrico.

Police say the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, near the intersection of N. Laburnum Avenue and Kings Point Drive.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a person and bicycle lying on the side of the road.

First responders arrived to provide medical assistance and transport the victim to the hospital.

Police are now looking for the driver and vehicle involved in this incident. According to police, the vehicle was last seen going west on Laburnum Avenue toward Harvie Rd.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information that will help police and the family involved, please call Officer Marceau Henrico Police at 804-501-4800. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com; both methods are anonymous.

