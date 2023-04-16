Sunday Forecast: Hot with late day showers, storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers and storms are expected tonight, drying and clearing out by Monday morning.

Sunday: Sunny with increasing clouds this afternoon. Showers and a few storms are possible this evening, rain chances continue overnight. The is a small chance for an isolated strong storm with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 10-15mph with 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A late day isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

