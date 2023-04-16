Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Hot with late day showers, storms possible

Sunny through most of the day, showers and storms possible this evening
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers and storms are expected tonight, drying and clearing out by Monday morning.

Sunday: Sunny with increasing clouds this afternoon. Showers and a few storms are possible this evening, rain chances continue overnight. The is a small chance for an isolated strong storm with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 10-15mph with 25mph gusts. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A late day isolated shower or storm is possible. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

