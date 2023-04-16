Police investigate after Juvenile shot on Meadowdale Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating what happened after a juvenile was shot on Meadowdale Boulevard Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they were able to determine that a shooting did occur; however, they were not about to locate any victims.

Later that evening, police received notification that a juvenile had arrived at the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are currently looking for suspects and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

