Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigate after Juvenile shot on Meadowdale Boulevard

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. due to...
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.(Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating what happened after a juvenile was shot on Meadowdale Boulevard Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they were able to determine that a shooting did occur; however, they were not about to locate any victims.

Later that evening, police received notification that a juvenile had arrived at the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are currently looking for suspects and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver is now found after being located in Georgia.
Amber Alert Canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Teen sentenced to 60 years for killing Lucia Bremer
Emporia Police Department officers responded to the scene at Cartwright Court and immediately...
13-year-old accidentally shot in head in Emporia; suspect arrested
These photos were taken of the suspects who broke into a home off of Stonegate Road on April 2.
Chesterfield police investigating break-ins possibly tied to international crime ring
The Henrico Police Department says an 18-year-old suspect was quickly caught after a...
Henrico homicide victim identified; 18-year-old suspect arrested

Latest News

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver is now found after being located in Georgia.
Amber Alert Canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Crime victims’ fair provides resources ahead of victims’ rights week
Crime victims’ fair provides resources ahead of victims’ rights week
Very warm with isolated storms possible late Sunday
Very warm with isolated storms possible late Sunday
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Boston remembers deadly marathon bombing 10 years later