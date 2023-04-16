Your Money with Carlson Financial
National Drug Take-Back Day is happening Saturday

Thousands of localities across the nation will gather on April 22 to dispose unwanted, unused prescription medications.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Drug Take-back Day is back, and residents across Virginia are asked to bring their unwanted or unused medications to dispose of them at nearby collection sites.

On Saturday, April 22, residents are encouraged to bring all unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medication to a nearby collection site for disposal. Collection sites will be open from 10 am to 2 p.m.

Presented by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health. The removal of unneeded medications from homes is aimed at preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction in American communities.

To find a collection site near you, click here.

