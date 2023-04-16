Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Mike Hollins scores touchdown in UVA’s spring football game

Mike Hollins scores TD in UVA spring game
Mike Hollins scores TD in UVA spring game(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior running back Mike Hollins had 11 carries for 40 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run in Virginia’s spring football game Saturday, capping off an amazing comeback story.

Hollins was shot an injured in November’s tragedy on UVA Grounds, which killed three of Hollins’ teammates.

UVA quarterback Tony Muskett, who transferred from Monmouth, completed 11-of-14 passes for 149 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown pass to JR Wilson, leading the white team to a 34-19 win over the blue team.

The ‘Hoos have showed remarkable resiliency this spring after all the team has been threw in recent months..

“We have a chance to change the world today,” Coach Tony Elliott said after the game. “A lot of people are tuning in to see how the Cavaliers respond. What’s this team going to look like? The spirit that I have seen day in and day out, that’s all I wanted them to do, is show the world the spirit they have.”

RELATED: Mike Hollins back at UVA to ‘keep legacy going’ for teammates who died

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert issued for a 9-year-old girl is now canceled after police said she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled: 9-year-old abducted in Newport News found safe in Georgia
Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on the...
Driver dies following crash on Hull Street Road
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information that will help police and the...
Teen hospitalized following hit and run in Henrico
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

RVA Adaptive Sports Festival sign
“Our why is the community,” The RVA Adaptive Sports Festival is back
The Pickleball facility will be where the Macy's department store used to be.
Largest pickleball venue in Virginia coming to Henrico
Sports Backers says the Virginia Credit Union River City Half will "run over and along the...
New half marathon coming to Richmond in 2024
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Flying Squirrels season opener postponed due to weather