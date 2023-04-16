Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hokies gather for annual “Day of Remembrance”

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - April 16th, 2007 – a day Hokies will never forget.

Heartfelt messages, flowers, and moments of silence. That’s how people gathered to remember those who were killed.

“It’s tough to come up with words, really, to describe other than, you know, the pain and heartbreak, you know, of such a senseless tragedy,” said Butch Pegram.

16 years ago, a gunman opened fire and killed 32 students and staff on the campus of Virginia Tech.

Pegram remembers that day like it was yesterday. That morning he skipped class to finish a paper.

“It’s really emotional for me; I could’ve been here,” explained Pegram. “You know, I was supposed to be here, you know. I was scheduled to be on campus that morning.”

Pegram was one of many who came together for a Day of Remembrance.

“As hard as it is, we’re not going to leave them behind,” said Virginia Tech student Krystyna Hesser. “We’re going to keep them in our thoughts.”

Hesser helps put together the wreaths and flower arrangements. She says every year students volunteer.

“Including certain flowers that they’d like or certain colors,” explained Hesser. “Again, it’s just a way for us to show our appreciation for their families to know that we’re not forgetting about them.”

This day gives current, past and future Hokies time to reflect.

“We’re here again to remember. We’re here not to forget. We’re here to honor. We’re here to educate ourselves as well and remind ourselves that this is still an ongoing issue,” added Hesser.

Hokies say April 16th will never be an easy day for the community. But they will continue to gather to make sure we never forget.

“Your family members are remembered, and we care about them. And we will always continue to celebrate them,” said Pegram.

