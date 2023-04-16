Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crime victims’ fair provides resources ahead of victims’ rights week

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Crime Victims Resource Fair & 5k was created to unite the community while informing people about resources for victims of crime.

Saturday was the third year this event has been held in Richmond’s Monroe Park. The main message of the event is that victims have voices.

“Make sure they know they have a voice,” explained Morgan Abbate, the vice chairman of Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers.

Victims’ Rights Week is April 23-29th. Anyone can become a victim and everyone needs resources.

“The people who are impacted by crime need resources and to know that they have the support,” said Shannon Taylor, the commonwealths attorney for Henrico County.

Between 8:30 a.m. and noon, community members got to participate in a 5k, meet local officers and learn about resources for both victims and people wanting to support someone who’s been victimized.

“It just shows a sense of community across the metro Richmond area and really across the commonwealth,” said Taylor.

A local sports group was there showing support too, reminding everyone that exercise is another way to express emotions.

“We believe exercise as a form of healing and growth,” said Brian Verbicek with the Virginia Lions Australian football team.

Advocates said the most important way to work through a trauma is by talking to a professional or someone who has been through something similar.

“What they need are for people for whom they don’t have to explain what they’re going through,” said Kate Hanger, with the Virginia Victim Assistance Network.

Some resources for victims that were at the event Saturday are below.

Richmond Victim Witness Services

Virginia Victim Assistance Network

Hope Exists After Rape Trauma (H-E-A-R-T) Program

