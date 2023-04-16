Your Money with Carlson Financial
Belle Isle State Park Celebrates 30th anniversary

Rapp Run 5k at Belle Isle State Park
Rapp Run 5k at Belle Isle State Park(Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Va. (WWBT) - After 30 years of being a part of Virginia’s state park system, Belle Isle State Park will host a celebration on April 22 in honor of the park’s rich history and Earth Day.

Once home to a 19th-century plantation, Lancaster County’s Belle Isle State Park holds over 800 acres of land and provides access to the Rappahannock River. The park also welcomes more than 47,000 visitors annually to enjoy its nine miles of trails, seven miles of shorelines, visitor center and diverse wildlife habitats.

On Saturday, April 22, residents and visitors are encouraged to join a celebration in honor of the park’s 30th anniversary and Earth Day.

Festivities will include the RappRiver Run5k Trail Run/Walk, an Earth Day Eagle Hike, a History Hay Ride and a Dark Sky program titled Stellar Astronomy hosted by retired NASA engineer and scientist Brad Perry.

Eagles at Belle Isle State Park
Eagles at Belle Isle State Park(Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.)

“The opportunity to celebrate a milestone like the park’s 30th anniversary with our community, Friends group, and park goers is exciting, and to do so with volunteer-led events like the Rapp River Run 5K and Stellar Astronomy is even better,” said Park Manager Katie Shepard.

Shepard also noted that the initial land purchase for the park was made possible by funds from the 1992 Parks & Recreational Facilities Bond Referendum.

“from the very beginning, Belle Isle has been supported by Virginians and is an excellent example of what preserving our public lands can do.” - Park Manager Katie Shepard

Click here for more information about Belle Isle State Park or upcoming events.

