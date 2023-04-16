1 Driver dead following crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating the death of one driver after a crash occurred on the 13200 block of Hull Street Road just after noon on Sunday, April 16.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a Toyota Camry attempting to turn left onto Craig Rath Boulevard.

As a result of the impact, the driver and passenger in the Camry were transported to a nearby hospital, where the driver later died. The Camry’s passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s identity has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

Police say charges are pending against the Silverado’s driver.

Hull Street Road between Brad McNeer Parkway and Craig Rath Boulevard will remain closed as police investigate this crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.