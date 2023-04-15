Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm through the weekend, showers possible this afternoon and Sunday night.

Saturday: Patchy fog and cloudy this morning. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. A few showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Showers and a few storms are possible in the evening, better chance overnight. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

