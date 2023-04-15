Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers

Cloudy with patchy fog this morning, widely scattered showers and an isolated storm this afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm through the weekend, showers possible this afternoon and Sunday night.

Saturday: Patchy fog and cloudy this morning. Becoming partly to mostly sunny. A few showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Showers and a few storms are possible in the evening, better chance overnight. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s. (Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-80s.

> Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Teen sentenced to 60 years for killing Lucia Bremer
Parents want more answers after a threat was made toward students at Midlothian Middle School.
Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School
The Henrico Police Department says an 18-year-old suspect was quickly caught after a...
Henrico homicide victim identified; 18-year-old suspect arrested
Lawsuits continue to be filed against a Henrico based home renovator and contractor, Fabling...
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
Emporia Police Department officers responded to the scene at Cartwright Court and immediately...
13-year-old accidentally shot in head in Emporia; suspect arrested

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: A few showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon and early evening
Forecast: A few showers and an isolated storm possible Friday evening
Friday Forecast: Humidity climbs, shower chances return
Humid With A Chance Of Showers