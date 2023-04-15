Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police investigating fatal shooting at Redpoint apartment complex

(WPTA)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting at the Redpoint Apartment complex that left two people dead early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says officers responded to reports of a shooting at a party around midnight, in the 2300 block of Newberry Lane in Rockingham County. Upon arrival, two victims were found deceased.

RCSO has no further information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

WHSV will keep you updated as we learn more.

