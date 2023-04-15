Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigate fatal officer involved shooting in Amelia County

Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, when Amelia County...
Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, when Amelia County Sheriff’s reported to the 15200 block of Poorhouse Road.(wcjb)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that led to one man’s death in Amelia County.

Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, when Amelia County Sheriff’s reported to the 15200 block of Poorhouse Road to take 45-year-old William. E Harver into custody for an emergency protective order.

When officers arrived, Harver barricaded himself inside a shed and fired a gunshot at police. Officers then requested assistance from the Virginia State Police Tactical Team, who attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Harver for over 7 hours.

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, as officers began approaching the shed, Haver came out, shooting two handguns at troopers. Troopers responded, and Harver was shot.

Medics attempted to render aid, but Harver died at the scene. Harver’s remains will be transported to the Richmond Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and examination.

Both handguns were retrieved at the scene, and no troopers were injured during this incident.

The troopers involved in the incident will now be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Teen sentenced to 60 years for killing Lucia Bremer
Parents want more answers after a threat was made toward students at Midlothian Middle School.
Parents seek answers after threat made to students at Midlothian Middle School
The Henrico Police Department says an 18-year-old suspect was quickly caught after a...
Henrico homicide victim identified; 18-year-old suspect arrested
Lawsuits continue to be filed against a Henrico based home renovator and contractor, Fabling...
‘They stopped showing up’: Henrico contractor closes unexpectedly; families want thousands back
Emporia Police Department officers responded to the scene at Cartwright Court and immediately...
13-year-old accidentally shot in head in Emporia; suspect arrested

Latest News

Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Police investigating fatal shooting at Redpoint apartment complex
The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Teen sentenced to 60 years for killing Lucia Bremer
"Hamilton” is back in Richmond for a two-week run.
Hot tickets in RVA: ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Rent’ and Shawn Wayans