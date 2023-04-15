Police investigate fatal officer involved shooting in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that led to one man’s death in Amelia County.

Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14, when Amelia County Sheriff’s reported to the 15200 block of Poorhouse Road to take 45-year-old William. E Harver into custody for an emergency protective order.

When officers arrived, Harver barricaded himself inside a shed and fired a gunshot at police. Officers then requested assistance from the Virginia State Police Tactical Team, who attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Harver for over 7 hours.

Just after 8 a.m. on Saturday, as officers began approaching the shed, Haver came out, shooting two handguns at troopers. Troopers responded, and Harver was shot.

Medics attempted to render aid, but Harver died at the scene. Harver’s remains will be transported to the Richmond Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and examination.

Both handguns were retrieved at the scene, and no troopers were injured during this incident.

The troopers involved in the incident will now be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

