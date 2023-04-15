Your Money with Carlson Financial
“Our why is the community,” The RVA Adaptive Sports Festival is back

RVA Adaptive Sports Festival sign
RVA Adaptive Sports Festival sign(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The third year of the region’s largest exposition of sports and recreational opportunities for people with disabilities has returned. Nearly 1,000 were expected to go through the doors of Glen Allen High School on Saturday, which is where the RVA Adaptive Sports Festival was held.

The festival fives people with disabilities an opportunity to learn about resources and participate in sports and activities they love. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people of all ages, ethnicities and abilities played in games, watched games and learned about ways they can get involved.

The person who puts this all together and executive director of Sportable, Hunter Leemon, said he loves being a part of the festival. Sports are one of the most influential ways to bring a group of people together, and that’s the main message of this event, community.

“We’re able to do it through sports, that’s our how.. But our why is community. It’s about teammates, it’s about the community with coaches and volunteers, it’s about being something bigger than just yourself and to be able to see it in action, is awesome and it also makes me proud of Sportable but it makes me proud of Richmond and the community we have,” said Leemon.

People played and pickleball inside while volunteers took carts outside for some racing. Everyone there had one thing in common - a smile on their face.

You can learn more about RVA Adaptive Sports Festival and Sportable, here.

